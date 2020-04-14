|
|
POLLARD, Dorothy Kate. (nee Ford) Passed away April 9th 2020 aged 97 years. Cherished wife of the late Albert Edward Pollard. Very dearly loved and loving mother and mother in law of John and Sandra (South Africa), Margaret (deceased), and Rosemary and Kevin Rodda. Treasured Nana (Sugie) of Nigel (deceased), Thomas, James, Diana, William, Jason and Jenna. A private burial has taken place. A celebration for Dorothy will occur at a later date. "You will be missed by all." All correspondence to Rosemary Rodda c/o PO Box 926 Rotorua .
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 14, 2020