Dorothy Mary BULMAN

Dorothy Mary BULMAN Notice
BULMAN, Dorothy Mary. Passed away peacefully at The Gardens Rest Home on March 28th 2020. Aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lindsay and Lynn. Much loved sister of Bill, Mary and Kitty. Loved aunty Dot to all of her nieces and nephews. The family wish to thank the team at The Gardens for their love and care shown to Dorothy. Dorothy will be privately cremated today Tuesday March 31st. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Mar. 31, 2020
