HOHNECK, Douglas Andrew (DOUG). "The forest floor is silent, the Tui and Pigeon have folded their wings. The bushmans axe rests in His block. Alas our mighty TANE MAHUTA from the far north has fallen". Douglas Hohneck born in Whangaroa in 1925, quietly went to sleep on 16-8-2019 aged 93 years, surrounded by his family. Loved husband of the late Iris (Doo). Cherished father of Douglas, Gwen Maree, Mike, Kas, Terry and Clive. Respected father in- law, champion grandad to 31 grandchildren, awesome great grandad to 36 great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren. A celebration of his wonderful and full life will be held in Rotorua. Our father will be resting at Doug and the late Iris Hohneck's home at 356 Clayton Road, Rotorua on Saturday 17th August and will depart his home on Monday 19th August to his son Mook (Terry) Hohneck's residence 795 State Highway 5, Ngongotaha, Rotorua arriving at 10am. All are welcome to pay their respects at either residence. Dad's service will be held at the Ngongotaha Community Hall at 5 School Road, Ngongotaha at 11am on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Communications to: Kas 027-4505-023 | Mike 027-4986-834 or (07) 348-8483.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 19, 2019