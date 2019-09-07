|
HOHNECK, Douglas Andrew. 19/12/1925 - 16/8/2019 On a Pigeon's wings and a Tui's call the family of Doug Hohneck (Snr) send a message of appreciation to all friends, workmates and family, who made Dad's final journey a fitting tribute to a long life of 93 years. Thank you to everyone. Ngaranui, Waitete Marae, Kingitanga, Maniapoto, Ngati Wai, Nga Puhi, Rere Ahu, Ngati Manuhiri, Ngati Rehua, and Ngai Tuhoe. The many whanau who attended at his son's home. Ma te Atua Koutou e manaaki. Many thanks to Ngongotaha Community Sports Club, Community Hall, Bowling Club, Primary School and Medical Centre. Dr Kingley Aneke for the wonderful care of our Dad. The Te Kaha Fishing Family, where Dad fished for 50 years "Tight Lines". White Haven staff and Tamahau Palmer, God Bless You. Age Concern Rotorua, Hospice, Vision West, District Nursing Service, Rotorua Hospital Medical Ward. Please accept this as a personal expression of gratitude.The many cards, flowers, phone calls, gifts, baking and loving support of our family is humbly appreciated by us all. Doug (Jnr), Gwen, Mike, Kas, Mook and Clive. "The Love of a Family is Life's Greatest Blessing."
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 7, 2019