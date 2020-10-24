|
UPSTON, Earnest Ivan (Bubs). Passed away peacefully on October 22, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette for 64 years. Much loved dad of Kevin (deceased), Debbie and Phillip. Adored grandad of Jayme and David. Loved great grandad of Raiden and Kyra. The service to celebrate Ernie's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Monday October 26th at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice or St John Ambulance would be greatly appreciated. All communications to Upston Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 24, 2020