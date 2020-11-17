Home

Edith Iri (Edie) VERCOE

Edith Iri (Edie) VERCOE Notice
VERCOE, Edith Iri (Edie). Passed peacefully at The Gardens Care Home surrounded by her Whanau. Daughter of the late Ruhi and Ruhina. Loved Sister of Aho, Lewis and Mary, Cathy and Vic, Tilly and Peter, Henry and Bev, Bill and Marie, Barnett and Jo, Richard, and Lyn and David. Loved Aunty and Nanny of her many iramutu and mokopuna. Edie will lie at Kearoa Marae, Apirana Road, Horohoro until her Funeral Service, 10am on Wednesday 18th November 2020. Followed by her Committal Service at Rotorua Crematorium Chapel at 11.30am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 17, 2020
