Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Edith Mary (Mary) HAYMAN

Edith Mary (Mary) HAYMAN Notice
HAYMAN, Edith Mary (Mary). Peacefully passed on 31 August 2019. Much loved wife of Gerald (deceased). Loved mother and mother-in- law of Lynette and Stuart (deceased), Lillian and Geoff, Clive and Paula, Susan and Barry, and Judy and David. Precious nana to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. A Family Farewell for Mary will be held on Thursday 5 September 2019 followed by a private cremation. "A life well lived" Any communications to The Hayman Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 3, 2019
