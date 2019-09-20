Home

Edward Allan (Edo) BUCHANAN

Edward Allan (Edo) BUCHANAN Notice
BUCHANAN, Edward Allan (Edo). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18 September 2019 in Rotorua, aged 78 years. Loved Brother of Walter (deceased), John, Lorraine, Graham, and Brian. Will be greatly missed by all his nieces, nephews and extended family. A service to celebrate the life of Edo will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Monday 23 September at 11am. Thereafter, private cremation. No flowers by request. Messages to Buchanan family, PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 20, 2019
