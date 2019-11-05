Home

Edward James (Ted) VEALE

VEALE, Edward James (Ted). 25th Battalion Regiment Service 104960 KEV. 8.7.1920 - 3.11.2019. (Aged 99 years). Loved husband of Shirley. Wonderful father to Lois and Bruce Stewart, Graeme and Lynda Veale step-father to Jill and Glenn Brake and Robyn Lloyd. Awesome Poppa and Grandad. A special thanks to the staff of Garland Wing at Cantabria Hospital. In accordance with Ted's wishes a private cremation service has been held and a graveside service will be held in Whanganui at a later date. All communications to Veale Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 5, 2019
