Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Edward (Eddie) QUINN

Edward (Eddie) QUINN Notice
QUINN, Edward (Eddie). On June 16, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at Fergusson Hospital, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Quinn. Father and father-in-law of Kerry and Ray, Michael and Margaret, Warwick and Louise, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Sarah, Simon, Aaron, Rebecca, Jessica, Matthew, Jordan, and Jaimee. Proud great- grandfather of seven. Special thanks to the staff of Fergusson Hospital for all their care and support. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Pine Ave, Upper Hutt on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11.00a.m. followed by a private burial. Messages to the 'Quinn Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040 Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 528 2331
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 18, 2019
