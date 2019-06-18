|
QUINN, Edward (Eddie). On June 16, 2019 peacefully surrounded by family at Fergusson Hospital, in his 92nd year. Beloved husband of the late Shirley Quinn. Father and father-in-law of Kerry and Ray, Michael and Margaret, Warwick and Louise, and Carolyn. Grandfather of Sarah, Simon, Aaron, Rebecca, Jessica, Matthew, Jordan, and Jaimee. Proud great- grandfather of seven. Special thanks to the staff of Fergusson Hospital for all their care and support. A Requiem Mass will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Pine Ave, Upper Hutt on Friday, June 21, 2019 at 11.00a.m. followed by a private burial. Messages to the 'Quinn Family' may be sent to PO Box 30-127, Lower Hutt, 5040 Gee & Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhickton.co.nz 04 528 2331
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 18, 2019