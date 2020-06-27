Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mountain View Funeral Services Limited
1 Pukehangi Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
07-350 1461
Resources
More Obituaries for Elaine HOGG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elaine Joy HOGG

Add a Memory
Elaine Joy HOGG Notice
HOGG, Elaine Joy. Peacefully passed away on Saturday 20 June 2020. Much loved wife and sweetheart of Eric. Dear Mum to Linda, Douglas and Wendy. Nana to Terri, Nicola, Brylee, Charli, Maddison, Kaitlyn and Zahlia. Sister to June and the late Nancy and Lois. "Forever in our hearts" As per family wishes, a Funeral Service has been held. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to The Stroke Foundation. All communications to the Hogg Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Elaine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -