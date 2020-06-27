|
HOGG, Elaine Joy. Peacefully passed away on Saturday 20 June 2020. Much loved wife and sweetheart of Eric. Dear Mum to Linda, Douglas and Wendy. Nana to Terri, Nicola, Brylee, Charli, Maddison, Kaitlyn and Zahlia. Sister to June and the late Nancy and Lois. "Forever in our hearts" As per family wishes, a Funeral Service has been held. In lieu of flowers, please kindly donate to The Stroke Foundation. All communications to the Hogg Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2020