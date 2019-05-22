|
CHRISTMAS, Elizabeth (Teddie). On May 16th, 2019 in Gisborne. Aged 89. Beloved mother of Bill, Tim and Jeremy. Loved mother in law of Hilary and Kate. Much loved Grandmother of Kate and Rachel, Lizzie, Charlotte and Jamie and step grandmother to Giles, Elena and Julia. Loved cousin of Denny and sister in law of David and Roger. Much loved by all her friends and family. A celebration of Teddie's life will be held on Saturday 1st June at 2pm at Bushmere Arms, Main Road, Waerengaahika, Gisborne. In lieu of flowers a donation to Starship Hospital. Correspondence to P.O. Box 141 Shortland St, Auckland. 1140. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 22, 2019