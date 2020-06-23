Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ellen STIRRUP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ellen Monawai Daphne STIRRUP

Add a Memory
Ellen Monawai Daphne STIRRUP Notice
STIRRUP, Ellen Monawai Daphne. Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua on May 30th 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Much loved mother and mother in law of Joseph and Jacqui, Phillip and Lena, and Alf and Michelle. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. In accordance with Ellen's wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the hospice team for the love, care and support shown to both Ellen and the family.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ellen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -