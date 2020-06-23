|
STIRRUP, Ellen Monawai Daphne. Passed away peacefully at home in Rotorua on May 30th 2020. Aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Des. Much loved mother and mother in law of Joseph and Jacqui, Phillip and Lena, and Alf and Michelle. Much loved grandmother, great grandmother and great-great grandmother. In accordance with Ellen's wishes a private family service has been held. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated. The family wish to thank the hospice team for the love, care and support shown to both Ellen and the family.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 23, 2020