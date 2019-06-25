Home

KING, Elsie. Peacefully at Summerset Mountain View on Monday 24 June 2019, aged 101 years old. Dearly loved wife of the late Jack. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Rodney, Greg, Sue and Richard McGrath, and Paul and Loma. Loved Gran of all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. All messages can be sent c/- Paul and Loma King, 10 Pitts Street, Normanby, 4614. A memorial service to celebrate Elsie's life will be held at St Chad's Anglican Church, 12 Omata Rd, New Plymouth, on Friday 28 June 2019, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 25, 2019
