Dempsey & Forrest
208 Guyton St
Wanganui , Manawatu-Wanganui
06-3490202
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Forrest Lawn Chapel
208 Guyton Street
Whanganui
Ema Marjory RURU Notice
RURU, Ema Marjory. Of Whanganui on the 21st January 2020, aged 83 years. Dearly loved daughter of the late Hata and Rangi Ruru, sister of (late) Rangi Ankins, and Tama Ruru. Loved Aunt of Aroha, and Hillary; Hemi and Hata. Now resting in peace. Grateful thanks and appreciation to the Staff of Jane Winstone Rest Home for their kindness and compassionate care. Friends are invited to attend a service to celebrate Ema's life in the Forrest Lawn Chapel, 208 Guyton Street, Whanganui on Friday 24th January 2020 at 11am to be followed by a Private Interment in Levin. Dempsey & Forrest Locally Owned
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Jan. 23, 2020
