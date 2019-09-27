Home

Eric Martin (Marty) CAMPBELL

Eric Martin (Marty) CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Eric Martin (Marty). Loved Husband of Elizabeth (Liz). Dearly loved Dad and Mate of Jamie and Steph. Devoted Popa to Ruby. Treasured Father in law of Dale and Simon. Loved Brother of Glenys and Brother in law Wayne. Much loved son of Phyllis and Eric. Marty's Farewell will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel,Sala Street on Monday 30 September 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be appreciated. "May the seas be calm and the fish be biting"
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 27, 2019
