BURGESS, Ernest Cuthbert, (Barney). Born 18 September 1931. Passed away 7 September 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 65 years to Morag (nee Pryce). Loved Father and Father in law of Calum and Anita, Alasdair and Donna. Loved Grandpa of David, Michael, Amy, Scott, and Megan. Great Grandpa of Bella. A service to celebrate Barney's life will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Wednesday 11 September at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Messages of condolence can be addressed to The Burgess family P.O Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 9, 2019