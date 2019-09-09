Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ernest BURGESS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ernest Cuthbert (Barney) BURGESS

Add a Memory
Ernest Cuthbert (Barney) BURGESS Notice
BURGESS, Ernest Cuthbert, (Barney). Born 18 September 1931. Passed away 7 September 2019. Devoted and loving husband of 65 years to Morag (nee Pryce). Loved Father and Father in law of Calum and Anita, Alasdair and Donna. Loved Grandpa of David, Michael, Amy, Scott, and Megan. Great Grandpa of Bella. A service to celebrate Barney's life will be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street on Wednesday 11 September at 11am. Followed by private cremation. Messages of condolence can be addressed to The Burgess family P.O Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ernest's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.