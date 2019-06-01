|
SALISBURY, Florence Isabel (nee Napier). Passed away peacefully in Wellington on Monday 27th May, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Phil. Loved mother and mother-in law of Joy, Ruth and Glen, Malcolm and Karyn, David and Michiyo. Loved grandmother of Sandy and Vincent, Caitlin, Zach and Lauren, Elliott, Alysha. Loved and missed by all her family and friends. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice and may be left at the service. Messages to the family may be left in Florence's tribute page at www.tributes.co.nz or posted c/- PO Box 7123, Wellington, 6242. Florence's funeral service will be held at the Wilson Funeral Home Chapel, 375 Adelaide Road, Newtown, Wellington on Thursday 13th June at 2pm. Thereafter private cremation. Anyone wishing to view the service via live stream please contact 04 3896069 for more information.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 1, 2019