MIDDLEMASS, Freda Dean. Passed away on July 30th 2020, aged 102 years. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Maree and the late Molly and Michael. Loved grandmother of Zac, Tracey and Adie. Loved sister and sister in law of Alan and Connie. Loved cousin of Robert, Rex, Norton, Rana-Mary, Beth and the late Dean. Mourn not for me my time has passed, I loved you all dearly while my life did last. Think of me and take comfort and love from each other for my sake. At Freda's request a private family service has been held. All communication's to Middlemass Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 22, 2020