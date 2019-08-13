Home

Collingwood Funeral Home
5 Pretoria Street
Rotorua, Bay of Plenty 3010
Frederick Ashton. (Ash) PEAT

Frederick Ashton. (Ash) PEAT Notice
PEAT, Frederick Ashton. (Ash) Passed away peacefully on August 11th 2019 at The Gardens Care Home. In his 91st year. Devoted husband of Dorothy (deceased). Loving father and father in law of Murray, Colleen and John O'Neil, Janette and Paul Bradley and Raewyn. Pa to Ashley, Darcy, Jason, Karrie, Sara, Laura and Haydon and Great Grandfather to Branden. The service to celebrate Ash's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Thursday August 15th at 1pm. All communications to Peat Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria St, Rotorua.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 13, 2019
