NORTON, Garnett Trevor. (Trevor) Of Temuka passed peacefully at the Hospice South Canterbury on Friday June 26, 2020 aged 77 years. A cherished husband of Elizabeth, a loving and respected father and father in law of Chris and Lillian (Wellington), Vinny and Kelley (Queenstown), and grand-dad of Taylor, Cameron, and Eulalia; and Kirsty and Jack. "His microphone has been turned off" Messages to PO Box 4041 Highfield Timaru. In keeping with Trevor's wishes a private cremation has been held. Mainland Funerals Timaru Ph 0800 WITHCARE
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2020