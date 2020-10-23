|
FINNERTY, Gary Joseph (Finn). On 20 October 2020 peacefully at his home in Okaihau. Aged 69 years. Loving husband of Jan and father of Regan and Damien, and Mara. Loved Papa of Stella and Lily. A service to celebrate Gary's life will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 2:00pm on Saturday 24 October 2020 prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Gary to Hospice Mid Northland https:/ /donorbox.org/ donate-692 would be appreciated. A gathering to celebrate Gary's life will also be held at the Reporoa Rugby Club at a date to be advised. Communications to 021 064 4106.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 23, 2020