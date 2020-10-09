Home

Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Rerewhakaaitu Hall
Ashpit Rd.
LORY, Gary Robert. Passed away after a short battle with cancer in Rotorua on October 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Sharon. Adored father of Natasha, Lisa and Amanda. Cherished grandfather to Kayden, Paris, Breiz and Harlem. Loved brother of Kevin, Alan, Nolene, Vicki and Lorraine. Beloved uncle to his nieces and nephews. You will be missed by all. The funeral for Gary will be held at 11.30am, Tuesday 13th October, at the Rerewhakaaitu Hall, Ashpit Rd.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 9, 2020
