Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
03-359 9018
Resources
More Obituaries for Gavin BECK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gavin David BECK

Notice Condolences

Gavin David BECK Notice
BECK, Gavin David. On May 17, 2019, peacefully at Middlepark Rest Home, Christchurch, aged 90 years. Cherished husband of the late Joan, dearly loved dad of Wayne, Jan, and Daryl, and a loved granddad, uncle, brother and brother- in-law. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Gavin Beck, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to remember Gavin will be held at 4 Manson Place, Russley, Christchurch, on Monday, May 20, at 11.00am, followed by a cuppa and kai. Private Cremation thereafter. E te Rangatīra, moe mai ra i to moenga roa
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.