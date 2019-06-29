|
|
THOMSON, George. Passed away peacefully at home on June 28th 2019 (after a battle bravely fought) surrounded by his loving family. In his 88th year. Much loved husband of Pat. Loved father and father in law of Fiona and Mark and Allan and Laura. Grandfather of Matthew and Talia and their partners Yvette and Tom. Many thanks from the family to Sue, Dr Harry Pert, Caerlie and the team at Ranolf Medical Centre and the Rotorua Hospice nurses for their care. Rest in Peace The service to celebrate Georges life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Monday July 1st 2019 at 2pm. In Lieu of flowers, donations to the Rotorua Hospice PO Box 1092 Rotorua would be greatly appreciated or may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 29, 2019