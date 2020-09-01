Home

More Obituaries for Gerard VINCENT
Gerard VINCENT

Gerard VINCENT Notice
VINCENT, Gerard. Passed away 30th August, 2020 at home with family. Loved husband of Alison, loved father and father in law of Pete, Andrea and Graham, Greg and Yvonne, Dave and Toni, and Grandad of Tobin and Florence, Patrick and Andrew, and Jack and Ollie. A service will be held in St Mary's Catholic Church, Seddon Street, Rotorua on Thursday, 3rd September at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Rotorua Community Hospice and may be left at the service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 1, 2020
