Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sadliers Funeral Services
358 Thames St
Morrinsville , Waikato
07-889 4333
Resources
More Obituaries for Glenise TURKINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Glenise Margaret (Farrell) TURKINGTON

Add a Memory
Glenise Margaret (Farrell) TURKINGTON Notice
TURKINGTON, Glenise Margaret (nee Farrell). Went to be with the Lord on 4 November 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Basil for 62 years. Cherished Mum of Margaret and Roger; Susan and Robert; Carol and Marty; Sharyn and Rob; Mark and Anthea. Dearly loved Nan to 11 grandchildren and Grand Nan to 13 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Glenise's life will be held at Morrinsville Baptist Church, Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turkington family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. SADLIERS FUNERAL SERVICES
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Glenise's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -