TURKINGTON, Glenise Margaret (nee Farrell). Went to be with the Lord on 4 November 2019, aged 82 years. Much loved wife of Basil for 62 years. Cherished Mum of Margaret and Roger; Susan and Robert; Carol and Marty; Sharyn and Rob; Mark and Anthea. Dearly loved Nan to 11 grandchildren and Grand Nan to 13 great- grandchildren. A celebration of Glenise's life will be held at Morrinsville Baptist Church, Moorhouse Street, Morrinsville on Friday, 8 November 2019 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Morrinsville St John's Ambulance, 113 Anderson Street, Morrinsville 3300, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Turkington family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242. SADLIERS FUNERAL SERVICES
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 6, 2019