PHILLIPS, Grace. Passed away peacefully at Glenbrae Rest Home on Wednesday, the 26th of June, 2019, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor and cherished Mother of Mark and Rachel, Bronwyn and Kerry, Moira, John and Robyn, Dean and Chris, and Margaret. Adored Grandmother of 10 and Great Grandmother of 14. "Now in the arms of Jesus" In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Society would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A celebration of Grace's life will be held at St John's Presbyterian Church, 276 Fenton Street, Rotorua on Tuesday, the 2nd of July 2019 at 1:30pm. Thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 28, 2019