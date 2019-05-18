|
CURRY, Graeme Harold. Suddenly on Wednesday, 15th May 2019. Hopelessly devoted to Maureen. Adored father and father-in-law of Sherie and Rob, Diane (deceased) and Brooke, Zane and Nicole, and Stephen (deceased). Cheeky and fun-loving grandad of Josh, Seb, Courtney, Amelia and Dion. Whāngai father of Sian and Tanya. A service for Graeme will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Monday, the 20th of May 2019 at 1:30 PM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance can be made online at bit.ly/ghcurry1505. All communication to the Curry family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 18, 2019