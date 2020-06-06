|
RALPH, Greg. Sunrise 13 February 1952 Sunset 4 June 2020 Dearly loved husband of Maramena. Treasured father of Caleb and Laura, Jared, Eli and Penny and adored koro of Ashleigh, Harrison, Tia, Clay, Reece, Layla, Frankie and Knox. A service to celebrate Greg's life will be held at Whakarewarewa Rugby Club at 11am Sunday 7 June 2020 before proceeding to Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. E te Rangatira, moe mai okioki atu ra. Pumau ki te Atua. Due to Covid restrictions the family kindly ask that attendance is limited to Greg's close whanau and friends.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 6, 2020