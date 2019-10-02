|
WADE-OHLSON, Harriet. 15/5/72 - 29/9/19. Our beautiful girl lost her battle with cancer. Most treasured daughter of Massey Wade (dec), Millie Ohlson (dec) and Paula Wade. Precious mother of Wakitoria and Te Rangi. Loved sister of Wally, Gilbert, Kawana, Pearly, Quinton, Hikirangi, Katarina and Massey Jnr. Adored nanny of five. Cherished niece of Murray, Hine and Rangi and free spirited cousin of many. Special friend of Wayne. A service will be held Thursday 3rd October, 11am at 30 Uta St, Rotorua. Burial Saturday 5th October, 11am at Whanau Urupa, Lake Rotoiti. All communication to 021 265 4490.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 2, 2019