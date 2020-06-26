|
CARLSEN, Harry Selwyn (Peter). Peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on June 24, 2020. Aged 96 Years. Husband and life partner of the late Bobbie. Dad of Anne, Stephen, Sue, Chris and Kurt, grandfather of 16 and great grandfather of 17. A requiem mass will be held in St. Mary's Catholic Church, Ranolf Street, Rotorua on Monday, June 29 at 12 noon. Our love and thanks go to the ladies of Hospice. A wonderful, big hearted, kind, adventurous and fun-loving father, Grandpa and friend.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 26, 2020