|
|
HEKE, Heather 12.7.1938 - 22.8.2019 After a short battle with illness, Heather passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by whânau. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law to Whata and Joanne, Andy, Doug and Darlene, Matt and Nat, Jason and Toni. Grandmother to Marcus, Natasha, Terri, Kelsey, Kereama, Jessie, Kalisha, Jayden, Myar, Skylar, Rachael, Amy, Kaiawha, Shari, Paengakahurangi, Dani-Lee. Great grandmother to Elizabeth, Lily, Rome, Kyah, Bentleigh-Rose, and Kingston. Mum will be laying at 15b Coulter Road, Owhata, until Monday where she will be taken to Owhata Marae for her final farewell at 11am. "Mum is now at peace, love her always."
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Aug. 24, 2019