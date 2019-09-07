|
HEKE, Heather. The whanau of Heather Heke would like to extend our thanks and acknowledgement to the many that assisted during Mums illness and passing. Thank you to Grant Phelps, Mums doctor for the past 20 years, to Cecilia and Amanda of Hospice, plus the entire team, for the care and support you gave Mum and the whanau. Nga mihi, Te Roro o te Rangi me Ngati Whakaue for the aroha given through the tangi. Thank you for all the koha received, the many messages of support and the beautiful floral arrangements. Finally to the whanau, sons, daughters, mokos, nieces, nephews and aunties, thank you all for your hard work, love and support through this saddest of times to give Mum a beautiful farewell. Arohanui to all.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 7, 2019