MORRISON, Heather May (nee McArthur). Passed away peacefully at home with family, 10th June 2019 in her 100th year. Beloved wife of the late John William Morrison. Loved mother of Suzanne Hahn, Bettina Heaton, and the late Christine Davis. Very special Nana M to her 8 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and 6 great great grandchildren. At Heather's request a private cremation was held. All communications to 8 Rostrevor Place, Tihiotonga, Rotorua 3015
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 15, 2019