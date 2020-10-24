|
SCHMIDT, Helen Dorothy. (nee Smith) Passed away unexpectedly on October 16th 2020. Aged 49 years. Dearly loved daughter of Ken and Karen. Adored mum of Stella and Nadia. Much loved sister and sister in law of Anne and Brendon, Mark and Penny. Loved aunty of Cameron, Jessie, Corbin, Hannah and Carter. Set free, fly high A celebration of Helen's life was held in Rotorua on Wednesday October 21st. All communications to Smith Family C/- Collingwood, 5 Pretoria Street, Rotorua 3010.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 24, 2020