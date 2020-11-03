Home

Herbert Tuohu (Bocey) McRAE

Herbert Tuohu (Bocey) McRAE Notice
McRAE, Herbert Tuohu (Bocey). 19/7/1935 - 30/10/2020 Aged 85 years Passed away at Mater Hospital Mackay, Queensland , Australia surrounded by his whanau. Dearly loved husband of Kay (dec). Much loved Dad of Mark and Trish, Leonie and John Taufaao and Glen. Treasured Koro of Emily, Aaron, Isabella, Oliver and Lachlan. Dearly loved eldest child of Herbert (Maka) and Wima - nee Gillies (dec). Dearly loved brother of Tiwha (dec) and Mal, Ata and Horton Stewart, Bob (dec), Fred and Wendy - Wellington, Donna and Gabe Davie - Mackay Qld, Gaye and Gary Brightwell. Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Funeral service and cremation being held in Mackay on Friday 6 November 2020. Bocey's ashes will be interred at Kauae at a later date.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 3, 2020
