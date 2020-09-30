Home

Homa Alleyne (Billie) VAN'T LEVEN

Homa Alleyne (Billie) VAN'T LEVEN Notice
VAN'T LEVEN, Homa Alleyne (Billie). Aged 93. Much loved Wife of John (Dec) and loving mother of Susan and John, Judy, Phillip, Roger and Denise. Special Nana to her grandchildren; Jessica, Cole, Matthew, Kelsey, Roydon (Dec), Timothy, Ashlee and Brianna. Loving Nana to her great grandchildren. Billie's Funeral Service will be held at St. David's Church, Owhata on Friday 2 October 2020 at 11am, followed by burial at Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha. Billie will be at home at Regency Park, until her service.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Sept. 30, 2020
