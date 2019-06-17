|
MANIAPOTO, Hupa James (Jim) 21 December 1942 - 15 June 2019 E te tōtara nui o te wao nui a Tāne, ka tangi mōteatea e o hapū ki Ngāti Tūwharetoa whānui i tō rirohanga ki te pō. Auē e Koro! Loved husband of Anne, father to Marama and Waka Huia, and father in law to Steven and Aaron; Koroua to Candace, Faine, Dannica and Stevie, and Koro to his moko tuarua Trey- Vaughan, Seph, Shylace and Hupa Jnr. Hupa Jim will lie in state at Waitetoko Marae, State Highway 1, Waitetoko, Turangi. His service will be held on Wednesday 19 June 2019 at 11am. All communications c/- P.O Box 940 Taupo Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 17, 2019