ALSOP, Ian. 28 November 1940 - 20 June 2020 Treasured Husband of the late Nancy. Loved Dad of David and Peter, and Grandad of Hugo, Sylvie, Max, Isabella, Zeb and Lexi. Remembered by many for his full life in Rotorua; maths teaching; music and much more. The funeral and memorial service for Ian and Nancy will be held in Osborne's Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Friday 26 June at 2pm. If you can, please kindly share a short written memory of Ian and Nancy to help build their family history. Contact welcome through David (021 956 663) or Peter (021 370 869). Special thanks is also extended to Ian's carers and friends in Wellington.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 23, 2020