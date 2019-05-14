|
|
HEALY, Irene Margaret. (Peg) Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on 12 May 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loving mother and mother in law of Shane and Karen. Cherished nana of Brooke. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Friday 17 May 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 210 Selwyn St, Maori Hill, Timaru, 7910. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 14, 2019