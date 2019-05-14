Home

POWERED BY

Services
Aoraki Funeral Home
160 Mountainview Road
Timaru, Canterbury
03 686 2148
Resources
More Obituaries for Irene HEALY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Irene Margaret. (Peg) HEALY

Notice Condolences

Irene Margaret. (Peg) HEALY Notice
HEALY, Irene Margaret. (Peg) Peacefully at Timaru Hospital on 12 May 2019, surrounded by her family; aged 84. Dearly loved wife of the late Mick. Loving mother and mother in law of Shane and Karen. Cherished nana of Brooke. A service to celebrate Peg's life will be held at Aoraki Funeral Services Chapel, 160 Mountain View Road, Timaru on Friday 17 May 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to South Canterbury Hospice will be gratefully accepted and can be left at the service. Messages to 210 Selwyn St, Maori Hill, Timaru, 7910. Aoraki Funeral Services, South Canterbury
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.