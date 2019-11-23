Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
Belle's home
Resources
More Obituaries for Isobel TATE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isobel Muriel Rose. (nee O'Connor "Belle" TATE

Add a Memory
Isobel Muriel Rose. (nee O'Connor "Belle" TATE Notice
TATE, Isobel Muriel Rose. "Belle" (nee O'Connor) Peacefully, at Waipuna Hospice on November 19th 2019, aged 82 years. Devoted wife of the late Leonard Geoffrey and loved mother of Sean and Verna, Richard and Lisa, Jacqueline Julian, and Tristan. Grandmother of Eloise and Albert Tate; Lee, Rhys and Hannah Julian. At Belle's wish, a private cremation has been held. Friends are invited to join the family for refreshments and a time of shared memories at Belle's home on Wednesday, November 27th between 11am-2pm. The family thank Hospice staff for their loving care and support. Bless you all. Memorial donations may be addressed to Waipuna Hospice, PO Box 16299, Bethlehem, Tauranga 3147.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Isobel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -