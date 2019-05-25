Home

More Obituaries for Ivo CURLE
Ivo Ferguson CURLE

Ivo Ferguson CURLE Notice
CURLE, Ivo Ferguson. Peacefully at Glenbrae Rest Home, Rotorua on May 22, 2019. Loved husband of Anne, Dad and father in law of Alison and Scott, Jeanette and Glenn, Diane and Doug (Alan), Catherine and Dennis. Loved by all his grandchildren, great and great great grandchildren. Ivo will be available for viewing at Osbornes Funeral Directors, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua by appointment until Tuesday. A private family service will follow, after which a memorial service will be held in Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel on Saturday, June 15 at 1pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on May 25, 2019
