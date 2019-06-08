|
|
BULLMORE, Jacqueline Anne. Passed away on 1 June 2019, in Christchurch, aged 85. Loved wife of Ted (dec), and mother of Lily England, Oliver (dec), and Marianna Bullmore. Daughter of the late Marie and Sydney La Roche, and sister of Ray (dec), and Donn? d'Aubert. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 15 June, 2pm at St Saviour's Church at Holy Trinity, Lyttelton. All family and friends welcome. Messages to 52A Main Rd, RD1, Lyttelton or [email protected]
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 8, 2019