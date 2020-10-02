|
WINIATA, Jacqueline. 22/8/65 - 1/10/20. Jacqui passed away peacefully in her sleep surrounded by her family, after a long battle with cancer. Much loved partner of Reg, Mum of Brian and Kerenapu, and Nanny of Jorviana. Our whanau want to thank the staff of Hospice Rotorua and both Waikato and Rotorua Hospitals for their care and support of our Jacqui. A service for Jacqui will be at the Rotorua Crematorium, Sala St, on Sunday 4th October at 11am.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 2, 2020