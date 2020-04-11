|
PEARSON, James Alan. Peacefully passed away on 3 April 2020 at home, aged 80. Dearly loved Husband of Faye. Loved Father of Alan (Arana), Sandra (Sandy) and Greg (Gregory). Father in law of Christine, Jonathan and Natalie. Much loved Grandfather of Alanah, Rachel, Natasha, Brodie and Zed. Loved Great Grandfather of Blake, Korban and Indie. A private cremation has taken place due to the lockdown. A Memorial Service to celebrate James life will be held at a date yet to be confirmed. "You will be missed" All communications to The Pearson Family, PO Box 461, Rotorua, 3040.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Apr. 11, 2020