Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James GUNESH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Dajee "Jamie" GUNESH

Add a Memory
James Dajee "Jamie" GUNESH Notice
GUNESH, James Dajee 'Jamie'. 16/07/80 - 20/05/20 Our beloved Jamie passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was a talented musician, poet, and artist. The most loving and caring person, with a smile that could light up a room. He was farewelled at his home in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by his loved ones. Followed by a private cremation. We will love you always, Jamie. From his partner 'Kerryn', mum 'Liz', and all his family from Mauritius. Fly high my love.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -