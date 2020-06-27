|
GUNESH, James Dajee 'Jamie'. 16/07/80 - 20/05/20 Our beloved Jamie passed away peacefully after a long illness. He was a talented musician, poet, and artist. The most loving and caring person, with a smile that could light up a room. He was farewelled at his home in an intimate ceremony, surrounded by his loved ones. Followed by a private cremation. We will love you always, Jamie. From his partner 'Kerryn', mum 'Liz', and all his family from Mauritius. Fly high my love.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on June 27, 2020