MCKINLEY, James (Jim) Malon (BEM). Service No 23971849. Passed peacefully away after a short illness. Aged 72 years. Loved husband of Gwen, brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Debbie and Elizabeth (England). Uncle of Amanda, Sarah and Lisa, Samantha, Denise and Zoe. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Society. A service to celebrate his life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua on Wednesday 6th November at 2pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Nov. 4, 2019