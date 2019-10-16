Home

POWERED BY

Services
Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Resources
More Obituaries for James HOSSACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Mouatt (Jim) HOSSACK

Add a Memory
James Mouatt (Jim) HOSSACK Notice
HOSSACK, James (Jim) Mouatt. Sadly passed away on Friday 11 October, 2019. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Dearly loved father/father in law of Lionel and Shona, Delwyn and Jeff, Petula and Ian, Brendon and Shelley, Munroe and Angie, Cushla and Nick, and Shayne and Rachael. Granddad to many grandchildren. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral to be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, on Monday 21 October at 11am. Jim will be interred at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha on Monday at 2.30pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.