HOSSACK, James (Jim) Mouatt. Sadly passed away on Friday 11 October, 2019. Much loved husband of the late Beverley. Dearly loved father/father in law of Lionel and Shona, Delwyn and Jeff, Petula and Ian, Brendon and Shelley, Munroe and Angie, Cushla and Nick, and Shayne and Rachael. Granddad to many grandchildren. Deeply missed and forever in our hearts. Funeral to be held at The Rotorua Crematorium Chapel, Sala Street, on Monday 21 October at 11am. Jim will be interred at The Kauae Cemetery, Ngongotaha on Monday at 2.30pm.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 16, 2019