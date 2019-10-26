|
KAHLENBERG, Janet (Jan). nee VETTE Loved wife of the late Dr Barry (Tiger) Kahlenberg. Loved mother of David, Maree and Rodger, and Loved mother in law of Danny and Oksana. Mum peacefully ended her journey on the 22nd of October 2019 after fighting a courageous battle. A celebration of mums life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Services on Old Taupo Road in Rotorua on Tuesday the 5th of November at 10.30am. No flowers please just smiley faces and happy thoughts. Any correspondence to PO Box 302565 North Harbour, Auckland.
Published in The Rotorua DailyPost on Oct. 26, 2019